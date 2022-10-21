Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district

Representational image (File)

A military chopper has crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, the defense PRO said on Friday.

According to reports, the chopper crashed near the Singging village, which is just 25 kilometers from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district.

It said that a rescue team has been sent to the accident site which can't be reached by road.

So far, there is no information about any casualty.

The incident took place at 10.40 am. It was an Advanced Light Helicopter.

On October 5, an Indian Army pilot died in a Cheetah chopper near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

More details are awaited.