Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Migrant from Bihar shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed: Kashmir Zone Police

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Migrant from Bihar shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Migrant from Bihar shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora | Photo: File

During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed: Kashmir Zone Police.

According to authorities, terrorist shot and killed a migrant worker from Bihar late on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. At Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora on the nights of August 11 and 12, terrorists opened fire on the migrant worker identified as Mohd Amrez from the Madhepura district of Bihar. Amrez died from his injuries after being sent to a hospital for treatment.

Within a day of a terrorist entry attempt that failed at an army camp in Rajouri, there was a targeted killing. Army sources said that after approaching the camp's 7-foot high fence wall, the terrorists threw a grenade at a sentry station.

In the shootout that followed the suicide attack in the early hours of the morning, two attackers were neutralised while four soldiers were killed in action. After more than three years, the incident marked the arrival of "fidayeen" in Jammu and Kashmir once again.

READ | 'ED, CBI can set up offices at my house if..': Tejashwi Yadav takes jibe at BJP over handling of central agencies

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.