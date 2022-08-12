Migrant from Bihar shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora | Photo: File

During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed: Kashmir Zone Police.

According to authorities, terrorist shot and killed a migrant worker from Bihar late on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. At Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora on the nights of August 11 and 12, terrorists opened fire on the migrant worker identified as Mohd Amrez from the Madhepura district of Bihar. Amrez died from his injuries after being sent to a hospital for treatment.

Within a day of a terrorist entry attempt that failed at an army camp in Rajouri, there was a targeted killing. Army sources said that after approaching the camp's 7-foot high fence wall, the terrorists threw a grenade at a sentry station.

In the shootout that followed the suicide attack in the early hours of the morning, two attackers were neutralised while four soldiers were killed in action. After more than three years, the incident marked the arrival of "fidayeen" in Jammu and Kashmir once again.

(With inputs from ANI)