BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve, Air Force deploys choppers

A massive blaze that broke out in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan has grown to engulf a vast total of 5 to 7 square kilometre of the forest, forest officials said. Efforts to put off the fire are underway since morning. The fire erupted on Monday evening and has affected the tiger movement in the area. Efforts to extinguish the forest fire are underway with 150-200 people and 2 Indian Air Force helicopters trying to control the fire.

The Indian Air Force shared a video of efforts to control the fire from the IAF chopper. “At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops. Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today. #आपत्सुमित्रम,” IAF tweeted.

The officials have told villagers “residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area” to “move to safety”.