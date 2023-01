File photo

Two people dead after a massive fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II on Sunday (January 1) in the early morning. Fire officials, and police present on the spot. 2 people died, and 6 safely evacuated. Fire has been brought under control.

At around 7 am, the fire department's four units brought the blaze under control and saved six persons. However, 2 persons lost their lives to burns in the accident.

(Further details awaited)