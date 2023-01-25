Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra granted 8-week bail by SC

Supreme Court (SC) granted eight-week interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri farmers killing case.

In a significant development, Supreme Court (SC) today (January 25) granted eight-week interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing case.

While granting the bail, the SC said that Ashish Mishra cannot live in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi and its nearby areas during the period he is out of the jail on bail. The apex court also ordered Ashish to leave UP within one week. The SC said that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses would lead to the cancellation of his bail.

What happened on October 3, 2021?

Ashish Mishra is accused of running over his SUV and killing four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. On that day, several farmers were protesting on the road in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the erstwhile three farm laws. It is alleged that Ashish Mishra rammed his vehicle over the protesting farmers. The incident sparked violence in the area which led to the death of eight people, including four farmers.

Police have filed a charge sheet against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. In the charge sheet, charges have been framed under sections 302, 307, 326, 147, 148, 149, 120B, 427 and section 177. The police had told the court that there were sufficient grounds to frame charges against all the accused.