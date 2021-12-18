Search icon
BREAKING: Karnataka reports 2 COVID-19 cluster outbreaks with 5 Omicron cases

Reportedly, a traveller from the UK has tested positive for the Omicron variant

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 06:46 PM IST

Amid rising cases of Omicron in the country, Karnataka has reported cluster outbreaks in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today, December 18. 

Karnataka's Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K took to Twitter to release this piece of information on his official Twitter handle. 

One of the cluster outbreaks has 14 COVID-19 cases out of which 4 are of Omicron while the other cluster reported 19 cases of COVID-19 with 1 case of Omicron. 

