BREAKING: Karnataka reports 2 COVID-19 cluster outbreaks with 5 Omicron cases

Amid rising cases of Omicron in the country, Karnataka has reported cluster outbreaks in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today, December 18.

Karnataka's Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K took to Twitter to release this piece of information on his official Twitter handle.

Two cluster outbreaks of COVID have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today:



Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron)



Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron)



A traveller from UK has also tested positive for Omicron

