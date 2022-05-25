BREAKING: Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination as independent candidate

File photo

A seasoned politician and veteran party leader, Kapil Sibal, has announced that he has quit Congress, and has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate, supported by the Samajwadi Party, according to PTI reports.

Kapil Sibal, who had been a part of the Congress party for many years, announced today that he has quit the party membership and will be filing his Rajya Sabha nomination as an independent candidate. This comes as a major blow to Congress as Sibal was one of the senior-most and influential leaders of the party.

While speaking to reporters, Sibal has said that he had resigned from the Congress party on May 16. The senior politician further said, “It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not from any political part.”

In recent weeks, Sibal had been critical of the Gandhi family and had openly criticized their leadership on multiple occasions. He had also been a part of the ‘G-23’ group, which demanded a complete overhaul of the Congress leadership system.

Sibal had recently met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and announced today that though he is filing his candidature independently, he will be supported by the Samajwadi Party, which is the major opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Kapil Sibal has had a history with the Samajwadi Party as he represented senior party leader Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Khan was later released on bail by the apex court after spending two years in jail.

The senior party leader’s resignation came just a day after Congress’ brainstorming session to decide the future roadmap of the party after the disastrous loss in the assembly elections in five states.

Sibal filed his Rajya Sabha nomination papers in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

