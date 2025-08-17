'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'

Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years, to meet PM Narendra Modi on THIS date

From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: 5 Bollywood celebrities’ weight loss journeys

Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...

Who is Himanshu Bhau? Portugal-based gangster behind firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

'Miracle Of God...': WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went viral—It's the longest venomous snake in the world!

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

7 killed after car collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar, probe underway

From Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Indian celebrities who owns luxurious houses in London

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'

BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

Hindustan Mukti Morcha (HUM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spilled the beans on National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s vice-presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
BREAKING: Jitan Ram Manjhi spills the beans on NDA's vice-president candidate, says, 'We extend full support to...'

TRENDING NOW

Hindustan Mukti Morcha (HUM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spilled the beans on National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s vice-presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit
A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi i
Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of employees due to..., not Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Infosys, TCS
Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire...
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE