Breaking: Indian student dies during shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city

An Indian student stranded in Ukraine lost his life during shelling in the city of Kharkiv, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed on Twitter.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family,” Bagchi tweeted.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” he added.

Official spokesperson Bagchi further said that the Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

“Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory earlier in the day to Indians in Kyiv. The embassy advised Indian nationals including students to leave the Ukrainian capital urgently today (March 1).

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” India in Ukraine tweeted.

The student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, hailed from Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

