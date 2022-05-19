BREAKING: India’s first case of Omicron variant BA.4 detected in Hyderabad

File Photo

The first case of the new Omicron sub-variant BA.4 in the country was reported from Hyderabad on Thursday. While the detection of the new Covid-19 subvariant has been reported by several media outlets, verification is now awaited from Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) where the sample has been sent for confirmation.

INSACOG is yet to make an official announcement, Mint reported citing a personal aware of the matter. The sample was reportedly found in an African national who had arrived in India at the Hyderabad Airport. Upon sequencing of sample from the individual, it was found that he was carrying the BA.4 subvariant of Omicron.

“The information came last night and as a matter of caution INSACOG is verifying the sample again. The patient has however left for his country, on 16.5.2022, as he was Asymptomatic. contacts have been enlisted and tracing people who came in his contact,” the person told Mint.

There has been no official confirmation from the Union Health Ministry regarding the detection till now.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)