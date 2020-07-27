BREAKING: India bans 47 Chinese 'clone' apps

India has banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These include Tik Tok Lite and Cam Scanner Advance. The order was issued on Friday.

The development comes amid an apprehensive political climate between the two countries, as India tightens rules for Chinese companies to invest in India.

Last week, India had amended the General Financial Rules, 2017, making it difficult for Chinese companies to be a part of the Indian public procurement.

The order said, "Any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority."

The Competent Authority for registration will be the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Political and security clearance from the Union Ministries of External and Home Affairs, respectively, will be mandatory.

India had on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including the widely popular TikTok app, after a violent face-off at the Line Of Actual Contol (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died. Chinese forces also suffered casualties but haven't come out with an official number yet.