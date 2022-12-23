BREAKING: India approves nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid fourth wave scare

File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian government has approved nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid scare of a new wave of the pandemic. The vaccine will be used as a heterologous booster. Nasal vaccine will be available first in private hospitals. The new vaccine will also be included in national Covid-19 vaccination program from today, official sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

