BREAKING: Hardik Patel resigns from Congress, speculations of joining BJP on rise

File photo

In a huge blow to the party, Hardik Patel has decided to quit the Congress party post and membership just months before the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. With this move, Patel has given rise to speculations that he will be joining the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

Patel, who had been hinting at leaving the Congress party for a few weeks now, shared his resignation letter on his official Twitter account. He wrote that his decision will be “welcomed by his colleagues” and he talks about “working positively” for Gujarat in the future.

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Patel wrote, “I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in the future.”

Patel, who held the post of the Gujarat working president of the Congress party, has resigned just months before the state assembly elections, which are set to take place in December this year. This is a major blow to Congress, as Patel was a key player in Gujarat politics and has influence in the state.

While posting his resignation letter on Twitter, Hardik Patel also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Vamshi Chand Reddy.

Patel had started hinting at him leaving the Congress party ahead of the Gujarat elections a few weeks ago when he replaced his WhatsApp display picture with a photo of him in a saffron scarf. Later, he also removed his party name and designation from his Twitter biography.

It was speculated that Patel was set to hand in his resignation from the party soon, as he had been complaining about infighting in the Gujarat unit of Congress for the past few weeks, even referring to himself as a "groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy)".

Though there have been no confirmations about this yet, it is likely that Patel will now join BJP ahead of the Gujarat elections, which remains the party in power in the state.

READ | Gyanvapi mosque case: Hearing on fresh plea today, demand to measure Shivling and break closed cellars