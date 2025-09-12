Full emergency at Mumbai airport as SpiceJet plane's wheel falls off during takeoff

A SpiceJet Bombardier aircraft experienced a grave technical issue on departure from Mumbai airport as one of its wheels reportedly fell off, Hindustan Times reported.

A SpiceJet Bombardier aircraft experienced a grave technical issue on departure from Kandla airport as one of its wheels reportedly fell off, Hindustan Times reported. The flight, carrying 75 passengers, was headed to Mumbai. Despite the technical snag, the flight continued its journey and landed at Mumbai airport safely.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, said the HT report. After the issue was reported, a full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport.