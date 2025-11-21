First in 20 years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives Home Ministry to BJP; See full list of cabinet ministers

BREAKING: First in 20 years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives Home Ministry to BJP
'Not the best...': Rishabh Pant opens up on captaincy debut against South Africa in Guwahati Test
IB ACIO Result 2025 Declared at mha.gov.in for Grade 2, Executive; get direct LINK here
Big relief for Gautam Gambhir as Delhi High Court quashes Fabiflu stocking case against him, foundation
IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Live streaming, pitch and weather report, squads and more
Indian Air Force's Tejas figher jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dies
America Gives the Green Light to Advanced Chips to G42 Group of The UAE is turning out to become the new center of artificial intelligence in the world
Udaipur Wedding: Who is Netra Mantena? Meet 'bride of the year' and daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, whose lavish wedding Donald Trump Jr. is attending
Delhi school suicide case: How devastating chain of events pushed Class 10 student to end his life
INDIA
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given the Home Ministry to BJP's Samrat Choudhary.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given the Home Ministry to his deputy and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, as portfolios for the new cabinet were announced on Friday, i.e., November 21. The Home Department, which had been with Nitish since 2005, has been handed over to Samrat Choudhary, who continues to be the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has been given the Land and Revenue Department and the Mines and Geology portfolio. Mangal Pandey has been given both the Health and Law Departments. Moreover, Dilip Jaiswal has been appointed as the Industry Minister in Bihar. Ramkripal Yadav will head the Agriculture Ministry.
In the Bihar assembly polls 2025, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw a sweeping victory as it clinched 204 seats in the 243-member assembly. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan witnessed a humiliating drubbing as it couldn't even cross the 50-mark.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar yesterday, i.e., November 20, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, who took oath for a record-breaking tenth time.
After swearing in as Bihar's Deputy CM for a second time, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, on Thursday, vowed to "work like a soldier". "I especially thank the women of Bihar who voted in large numbers...Bihar trusted PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. I am a soldier and will work like that...I had said on the first day itself that we would win 100 seats in the first phase, and ultimately, we won 102 seats in the first phase. Such was the accuracy in the report of our workers," Choudhary said, as quoted by news agency ANI.