INDIA

First in 20 years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives Home Ministry to BJP; See full list of cabinet ministers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given the Home Ministry to BJP's Samrat Choudhary.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

First in 20 years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives Home Ministry to BJP; See full list of cabinet ministers
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Image credit: ANI)
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given the Home Ministry to his deputy and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, as portfolios for the new cabinet were announced on Friday, i.e., November 21. The Home Department, which had been with Nitish since 2005, has been handed over to Samrat Choudhary, who continues to be the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. 

    Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has been given the Land and Revenue Department and the Mines and Geology portfolio. Mangal Pandey has been given both the Health and Law Departments. Moreover, Dilip Jaiswal has been appointed as the Industry Minister in Bihar. Ramkripal Yadav will head the Agriculture Ministry. 

    In the Bihar assembly polls 2025, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw a sweeping victory as it clinched 204 seats in the 243-member assembly. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan witnessed a humiliating drubbing as it couldn't even cross the 50-mark.

    Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar yesterday, i.e., November 20, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, who took oath for a record-breaking tenth time. 

    Samrat Choudhary vows to 'work like a soldier' 

    After swearing in as Bihar's Deputy CM for a second time, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, on Thursday, vowed to "work like a soldier". "I especially thank the women of Bihar who voted in large numbers...Bihar trusted PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. I am a soldier and will work like that...I had said on the first day itself that we would win 100 seats in the first phase, and ultimately, we won 102 seats in the first phase. Such was the accuracy in the report of our workers," Choudhary said, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

     

