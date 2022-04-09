BREAKING: First case of XE variant of Covid-19 found in Gujarat, say reports

After reports emerged that a case of the new Covid-19 variant XE has been detected in Mumbai, media reports are suggesting that a person has been infected with the new Covid-19 strain in Gujarat.

Apart from the claims of the XE variant detected in the state, media reports are also saying that one case of the new XM variant of Covid-19 has also been detected in Gujarat. Formal confirmation of the news by government agencies has not been provided yet.

This comes just a few days after reports of the XE variant being detected in Maharashtra's Mumbai city emerged. The patient reportedly had a foreign travel history and had contracted the new strain of coronavirus. The Health Ministry later denied the claims for the same.

The report of the XE variant being in Mumbai was denied by the Health Ministry, which said that till now, "no present evidence suggests the presence of the new variant."

In a tweet posted by PIB Maharashtra, it was mentioned, "Hours after report of detection of XE variant of Coronavirus in Mumbai, @MoHFW_INDIA has said present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant."

The new XE variant of Covid-19 was first detected in the United Kingdom and is said to be much more transmissible than any other strain of the virus. The XE variant has been detected in several countries till now, with over 600 cases.

Though predictions of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic have been made by many experts, scientists have also said that the XE variant is unlikely to cause much damage in India. However, all the necessary Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already classified the XE variant of Covid-19 as a variant of concern, and is currently conducting more researches on it to know the level of threat it poses.