BREAKING: Farmers call off protest, to vacate Delhi borders on Saturday

In a big development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced on Thursday (December 9) that the farmers' organisations have ended their over year-long agitation after the Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal as demanded.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced this from the Singhu border.

The farmers have said, they will vacate the Delhi borders on Saturday and will meet on January 15.

"We are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha," a farmer said.

Soon after the Centre`s revised proposal came, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the farmers` union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.

Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border have started removing their tents. They were also seen exchanging sweets.

