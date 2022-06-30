Eknath Shinde to be sworn in as new Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde will take oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 pm today.

Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister and he will take the oath at 7.30 pm today, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

Fadnavis also said that he won't be a part of the Eknath Shinde-led ministry and he will support it from outside.

He further said that Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices.

Meanwhile, Shinde said, "The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us."

