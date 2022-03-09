Breaking: EC orders action against Varanasi ADM over EVM transportation issue

The Election Commission of India has taken the allegations of transporting EVMs in Varanasi by the Samajwadi Party very seriously. It has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to initiate action against the erring officer in the Varanasi EVMs matter.

The ECI ha asked the UP CEO to take action against the ADM of Varanasi, NK Singh over alleged violation of rules.

Over alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training EVMs, ECI has asked UP CEO to take action against Varanasi ADM NK Singh.

ANI has quoted a source saying that Singh might get suspended.

According to an EC source ADM NK Singh is to be suspended.

Erlier, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi.

The Election Commission later clarified that these EVMs were "marked for training" of officials who will be on duty during the counting of votes and were not used in elections. In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said that a "'rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections".

"According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training. To train the officials involved in counting duty, training has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," it said.

The statement said the second training of the employees engaged in counting duty is on Wednesday and "these machines are always used in training for hands-on training".

"These EVMs were being taken for training today, and rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle, and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections," the statement said.

The UP CEO office also said that all the EVMs used for voting are sealed inside the strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces. These machines are completely isolated and secure and are continuously monitored by CCTVs throughout the day (24x7). The District Election Officer of Varanasi has informed the representatives of various political parties regarding this, the statement said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier accused the ruling BJP of trying to 'steal' votes, saying that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi while two others got away.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs rom PTI)