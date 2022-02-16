BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11.08 am on Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 & Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/HknRjzk8fk @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/kAZEn6TQaT February 16, 2022

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir around 5:43 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).