BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11.08 am on Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir around 5:43 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

 

