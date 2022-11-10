Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

The National Center for Seismology of India reports that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the West Siang area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Thursday morning.

The earthquake's depth was 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said.