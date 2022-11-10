Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

Early on Thursday morning, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the West Siang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
The National Center for Seismology of India reports that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the West Siang area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Thursday morning.
 
The earthquake's depth was 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.
 
“An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.