INDIA

Disha Patani's house firing accused injured in encounter, pleads before police: 'Dobara kabhi UP nahi aayenge sir...'

The fifth accused in connection with the actress Disha Patani's Bareilly house firing case was caught by the police on Friday, i.e., September 19, following an encounter.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

Disha Patani's house firing accused injured in encounter, pleads before police: 'Dobara kabhi UP nahi aayenge sir...'
Bollywood actress Disha Patani (Image credit: X)
The fifth accused in connection with the actress Disha Patani's Bareilly house firing case was caught by the police on Friday, i.e., September 19, following an encounter. According to the police, the fifth accused had had conducted a recce of Patani's Bareilly-based residence before the firing. 

Following the encounter, conducted near the forest area in Bareilly, the accused received injuries in his right leg. As the cops were carrying him to the police station, he started pleading, "Dobara UP mein nahi aayenge sir. Kabhi nahi aayenge sir, Babaji ki police ke aage. (I will never come to Uttar Pradesh again. Will never come before Babaji's police)."

Watch

 

Firing at Patani's residence 

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds at Patani's Bareilly-based residence in Bareilly in the early hours of September 12. Later, gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the attack, blaming the recent remarks by the Bollywood actor and her sister, Khushboo Patani, for Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. He claimed that the duo had "insulted the Sanatana religion". 

Following the incident, the police registered a case, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an immediate probe into the matter. Later on Wednesday, two of the accused were shot dead during an encounter with the police. The encounter was jointly conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the duo had a direct role in the firing incident. "The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. 

Both the accused - identified as Ravinder and Arun - were intercepted by the UP STP and Delhi Police. 

