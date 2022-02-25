BREAKING: Dharamshala shaken by moderate intensity earthquake

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday afternoon, the meteorological department here said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, it said.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Chakban Bhagsunath village of Dharamshala, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.59 pm.

READ | Delhi relaxes all Covid-19 curbs, schools to go fully offline from April 1