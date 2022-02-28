BREAKING: DGCA extends ban on scheduled international flights till further notice

Even though the Covid-19 cases across the country have seen a significant dip in the last few weeks, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to extend the ban on scheduled international commercial flights even further, according to the latest notice.

The notice released by the Civil Aviation Ministry states that the scheduled international flights in India will remain suspended till further notice. This ban is not extended to all-cargo international flights or special flights approved by the DGCA.

In the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, it is stated, “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders.”

In the notice, it is also stated that this ban is not imposed on any all-cargo international flights and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. Also, the flights under the bubble arrangement will not be affected by this ban.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had issued a notification on January 19, suspending all international passenger flights till February 28. International flights to and from India remain suspended since March 23, 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic initially hit.

In November 2021, the DGCA had announced that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15, 2021, but the third wave of the pandemic hit the nation, after which the decision to resume international flights was backtracked.