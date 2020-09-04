BREAKING: Delhi schools to remain shut till September 30, education department issues circular

Under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, schools in Delhi will remain closed till September 30, education department issued a circular on Friday. The Delhi government on Friday ordered all schools and education institutions to remain closed till end of September with certain modifications amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also directed that online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted in the national capital.

"However, Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers," the notification added.

Regarding the definition of “senior classes”, DoE states that, on a voluntary basis, students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools that are outside the containment zones to seek guidance from teachers.However, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard will be issued bt the Health Ministry.

Seeking feedback on reopening of schools, the Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development (HRD) has released a circular asking states and union territories to ask parents about their expectations.

The circular was sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy, which falls under the HRD Ministry and also sought to know the expectations of parents from schools once they reopen.

In this regard, the education secretaries of all states and union territories have been directed to revert with the feedback by July 20.

(With agency inputs)