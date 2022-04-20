Delhi reports over 1,000 new Covid cases, positivity rate 5.70%

The positivity rate in the national capital now reached 5.70%.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, 314 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. With this, the positivity rate in the national capital reached 5.70%.

Earlier today, in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.