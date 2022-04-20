Delhi reports over 1,000 new Covid cases, positivity rate 5.70%

Headlines

Jai Shri Ram Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Siddhant Issar reacts to Prabhas' Adipurush failure: Logo ki dharmik aastha ke...'

Sushmita Sen recalls magazines refusing to feature her on cover in 90s: ‘Was called bad influence for…’

'Priority is to rehabilitate the homeless': CM Sukhu after heavy rainfall batters Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai ranked as India’s most expensive city to live in, check which is the cheapest one

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli celebrates 15 years in International cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jai Shri Ram Ramayan's Lord Ram Siddhant Issar reacts to Prabhas' Adipurush failure: Logo ki dharmik aastha ke saath...'

Mumbai ranked as India’s most expensive city to live in, check which is the cheapest one

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

AI imagines Hollywood celebrities as Indian gangsters

World Photography Day: 10 most bizarre photos 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Jai Shri Ram Ramayan's Lord Ram Siddhant Issar reacts to Prabhas' Adipurush failure: Logo ki dharmik aastha ke saath...'

Sushmita Sen recalls magazines refusing to feature her on cover in 90s: ‘Was called bad influence for…’

Alia Bhatt poses with Kareena Kapoor, suggests makers to cast them together: 'We may spend most...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi reports over 1,000 new Covid cases, positivity rate 5.70%

The positivity rate in the national capital now reached 5.70%.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, 314 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. With this, the positivity rate in the national capital reached 5.70%. 

Earlier today, in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkummar Rao opens up about Guns & Gulaabs being compared with Gangs of Wasseypur | Exclusive

IPS Success Story: Meet IIM alumnus who quit Rs 2 lakh per month salary job to crack UPSC, now serves in Delhi Police

Ola's cheapest electric scooter launched in India at Rs 89,999, misses out on TFT touchscreen

Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE