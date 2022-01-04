Search icon
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Kejriwal has addressed the party's Nav Parivartan Yatra at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the run-up to Uttarakhand Assembly polls, on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the CM said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested (sic)".

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the party`s Nav Parivartan Yatra at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the run-up to Uttarakhand Assembly polls this year. The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

