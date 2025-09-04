Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Criminal complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, alleges forgery in voter enrollment

A criminal complaint has been filed against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, alleging that she "forged documents to obtain Indian voter status even before acquiring citizenship.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

Criminal complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, alleges forgery in voter enrollment
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (File photo credit: PTI)
A criminal complaint has been filed against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, alleging that she "forged documents to obtain Indian voter status even before acquiring citizenship." The complaint, moved by advocate Vikas Tripathi, seeks a probe into how the Congress leader was able to cast a vote in 1980 before acquiring citizenship in April 1983. 

The matter came up before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, who heard detailed submissions from the complainant's side. The court noted that arguments from the petitioner's side were complete and has listed the matter for further hearing on September 10. Senior Advocates Anil Soni and Pawan Narang appeared for the complainant. Advocate Narang argued that the issue at hand is not political but legal, emphasising that the alleged acts constitute a "cognizable offence" that warrants a police investigation.

According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi, originally an Italian citizen, became an Indian national on April 30, 1983, under Section 5 of the Citizenship Act. However, her name appeared in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency voters' list as early as 1981-82, raising questions about the documents submitted to the Election Commission at the time.

Advocate Narang pointed out that Gandhi's name, along with that of her late brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi, was later deleted from the rolls in 1982. He argued that such a deletion indicates that her earlier entry in the electoral rolls was irregular, as only Indian citizens are eligible to be enrolled as voters.

Citing documents, Narang submitted that forged or falsified documents may have been used to secure her inclusion in the voters' list before her citizenship was granted. "A public authority has been misled, and a fraud appears to have been committed," he told the court.

He further argued that despite approaching the Delhi Police and senior officers with a complaint, no action was taken, leaving the petitioner with no option but to approach the court. The plea, therefore, seeks a direction for registration of an FIR and investigation into the alleged offences.

The complaint also relies on a 1985 Allahabad High Court judgment in Rakesh Singh vs Sonia Gandhi, which had examined the issue of her citizenship in the context of an election petition. While the court had then held that she became an Indian citizen on April 30, 1983, by registration, the present plea argues that any voter enrollment prior to that date was illegal.

The petitioner has urged the court to direct the police to investigate, requisition records, and examine the documents submitted to the Election Commission during that period. The court will take up the matter again on September 10, 2025.

With inputs from ANI

