Breaking: COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 15 likely; ICMR, Bharat Biotech join hands

In a bid to put clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in top gear, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday joined hands with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that ICMR aims to launch the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

"It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project," read the statement.

"This is the first indigenous vaccine being developed by India and is one of the top priority projects which is being monitored at the topmost level of the Government. The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," the statement added.

"You have been chosen as a clinical trial site of the BBV152 COVID Vaccine. In view of the public health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic and urgency to launch the vaccine, you are strictly advised to fast track all approvals related to the initiation of the clinical trial and ensure that the subject enrollment is initiated no later than 7th July 2020," it read further.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday after 19,148 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.