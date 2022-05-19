BREAKING: Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu faces 1-year jail sentence by SC in 1988 road rage case

Photo - IANS

Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will be facing as long as one year in jail in connection with the road rage case filed against him in 1988. The Supreme Court has imposed one year sentence on the cricketer-turned-politician in connection with the case.

This means that if convicted, Sidhu can face one year in jail in the road rage case, which was registered against the political over three decades ago. The case was filed by the family of the deceased who was killed in a road rage incident 34 years ago.

The Supreme Court on May 19 allowed the review of its May 2018 order exonerating Navjot Singh Siddhu is a 1988 road rage case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died after an alleged brawl with the Congress leader.

After the verdict of the court, Sidhu will be taken into the custody of the Punjab police as per the court order. Sidhu has now been awarded the maximum possible sentence under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the Congress leader was let off with only a Rs 1000 fine in the 1988 road rage incident. In May 2018, the verdict of the Haryana and Punjab High Court convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide was set aside by the Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court had accepted the judgment given in 2018, Sidhu would have been sent to jail for three years. Instead, the apex court held him guilty of causing harm to a senior citizen.

65-year-old Gurnam Singh had died after a brawl with Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988. According to reports, Sidhu had beaten Singh on his head, leading to his demise.

Sidhu is now expected to surrender in front of the court, after which he will be sentenced to one year of jail in relation to the road rage case.

