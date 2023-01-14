Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visits hospital

File photo

Congress MP from Jalandhar Chaudhary Santokh Singh died today (January 14) in Punjab’s Phillaur during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Santokh Singh was walking with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the BJY when he suddenly started feeling unwell.

Santokh Singh was rushed to Virk hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead by hospital authorities.

Rahul Gandhi rushed to the hospital after receiving news about Santokh Singh’s death. Congress has suspended the Yatra for the day.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed sadness over the death of Santokh Singh and tweeted offering his condolences.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his condolences and said, “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul.”