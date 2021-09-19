BREAKING: Charanjit Singh Channi is the new Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi was declared the next CM of Punjab a day after Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation on September 18.

Channi's name came after a lot of speculation and discussion. Initially, the Congress party had asked senior Congress leader Ambika Soni to take up the task of CM but she refused giving ill health as a reason and wanted a Sikh to be the face of Punjab.

Channi, who is the outgoing Technical Education Minister, also represents the Dalit. The news was announced by the state-in-charge Harish Rawat, who tweeted: "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab." The decision to make Channi the CM came unanimously.

Channi appointment as the Punjab CM came as a surprise since just a few hours earlier, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was being considered as the topmost candidate for the position.

Post the announcement, Randhawa addressing the media said, "I am happy with high command's decision. I want to thank all the MLAs who have supported me. Channi is my brother." As per sources, Randhawa's name was not backed by many in the meeting.