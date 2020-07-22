Breaking: Ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch.

Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

"On July 22 at about 7:15 pm, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch (J&K)," a defence spokesperson said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistan has also violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector of Poonch.