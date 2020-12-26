Breaking: CBSE class 10, 12 board exams schedule on December 31, says Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be announced on December 31.

"I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021," Pokhriyal tweeted.

Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020

Nishank had made an important announcement on Tuesday stating that CBSE board exams will not be held till February 2021 at least, giving the students enough time to prepare for their crucial examinations.

Pokhriyal’s announcement has also reduced the burden of students as they will now appear for the exam on a reduced syllabus. While interacting with students and teachers on Tuesday, the education minister said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations will be held in 2021 on a reduced syllabus.

“Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he said.

However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

The government has also introduced internal choices in an effort to make JEE Main 2021 easier for students. According to him, out of 90 questions, students would be required to answer only 75.

“We have introduced more internal options in JEE Main. Of the 90 questions in each section, students will have to answer only 75 questions. Students whose boards have reduced syllabus by 30 percent will have lesser choices but they will not be at any loss. Thus, students can prepare as per their own boards,” Pokhriyal added.

The CBSE earlier had announced that the board examinations in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online. The development comes at a time when the schools across the country have been closed since n March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.