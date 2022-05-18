CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram's associate in bribery case

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Karti Chidambaram is the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in the alleged bribery case.

The agency on Tuesday conducted multiple searches at Karti Chidambaram's premises for allegedly helping 250 Chinese nationals get visas violating various immigration rules. The CBI has alleged Chidambaram had accepted a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating the visas.

The CBI on Tuesday conducted coordinated searches at nine locations in multiple cities, including his Chennai house. The searches were carried out in Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti Chidambaram tweeted on Tuesday after the raid.

P Chidambaram tweeted on Tuesday the agency found nothing during its search at his house. He said the FIR didn't name him and that the timing of the search was "interesting".

“This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting.”

Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram's role is also being probed in the INX media case.