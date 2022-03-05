Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BREAKING: BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 05, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

BREAKING: BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The BSF in a statement said that a humming sound of a "suspected" drone was heard at about 4.10 am today. 

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF said.

Further details to follow.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.