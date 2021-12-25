Bharat Biotech gets DGCI approval for emergency vaccination for kids aged 12-18

Amid rising cases of Omicron in India, DGCI has given Bharat Biotech a green signal for the emergency use of its vaccine for kids aged between 12 to 18 years. However, it was granted the emergency use listing by WHO on November 3.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had received a phase 3 clinical trial application from Bharat Biotech to get their approval for its booster dose for its vaccine.

With this Bharat Biotech becomes the second company that has been cleared for vaccines for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine was given a green signal for adults and children over the age of 12 in August.

After children receive their first dose of Covaxin, the second jab will be given after at least 28 days. According to the data submitted to the government, this gap of 28 days will remain the same at all stages.