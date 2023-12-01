Headlines

BREAKING: 15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

The first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

As many as 15 schools across Bengaluru received bomb threats through anonymous emails on Friday prompting the Bengaluru Police to evacuate nearly 5,000 students and staff from the schools as a safety precaution.

The first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. 

Even though there are suggestions that the bomb threats might be false alarms, the police are actively conducting comprehensive searches of the premises with the assistance of Bomb Disposal Squads. No confirmation of actual bombs at any of the schools has been made so far.

Last year as well several schools in the city had received similar threats via email but they turned out to be hoaxes.

Further details awaited

