Breaking Bad's Heisenberg in Mumbai? Cops arrest Chemistry post-graduate in Rs 1,400-crore drug haul

The accused arrested from Nalasopara is a post-graduate in organic chemistry and used his skill to make drugs, said a police officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Cops recover more than 700 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore

Have you watched the Netflix crime drama Breaking Bad and remember the protagonist and Chemistry teacher Mr Walter White? A case in Mumbai has come to light where cops were left in shock after they recovered more than 700 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore. Let us know about what, when and how regarding the case. 

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch raided a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, including a post-graduate in organic chemistry. 

"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," an official said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," he added. 

The accused arrested from Nalasopara is a post-graduate in organic chemistry and used his skill to make drugs, said a police officer. 

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case reminds of Breaking Bad character Walter White, a Chemistry teacher who suffers from Stage III lung cancer. After the discovery of his disease, Walter resorts to manufacturing and selling methamphetamines with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to ensure his family's financial security after his death. He is pulled deeper into the illicit drug trade, becoming more and more ruthless as the series progresses, and later adopts the alias "Heisenberg", which becomes recognizable as a kingpin figure in the Southwestern drug trade. 

