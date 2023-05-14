Breaking Bad in Kerala: Rs 12,000 crore worth crystal meth seized from Pakistani man; India’s biggest drug bust

Crystal meth seized from Kerala coast (Representational image)

While Breaking Bad is one of the most popular TV shows across the world, one wouldn’t have thought that they would see a similar case in India, where the country’s biggest drug bust worth Rs 12,000 crore took place off the coast of Kerala.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 2500 kg of crystal meth or high-purity methamphetamine from the coast of Kerala from a Pakistani national. The drugs seized by the NCB are approximately worth USD 1.45 billion or Rs 12,000 crore.

The NCB has revealed that the Pakistani national has been detained till further notice, and the drugs have been seized. The speedboat he was using, the drug bags as well as some other goods from the “mother ship” have also been seized and taken to Mattancherry Warf in Kochi and handed over to the NCB.

This mission, which was a joint operation by the Indian Navy and the NCB, has now become the biggest drug bust in the country. The boat carrying the drugs was intercepted by the Indian Navy after a tip-off, and was eventually handed over to the NCB.

This is the most major drug bust by the NCB in its entire history, and it comes right after the launch of Operation Samudragupt, which was launched in January 2022. The NCB has now made three major drug busts involving the southern route in India.

Operation Samudragupt was launched by the authorities last year in an effort to put a stop to drug trafficking, majorly heroine, through the maritime route of the Indian Ocean. It has been detected that a drug path has been established in the sea through which contraband and banned substances are being brought inside the country.

