Breaking: Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, ANI reported.

Atiq and Ashraf were killed in a firing inside Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj Police Station. Two-three people reportedly opened fire on them, PTI reported. A video clip allegedly showing the shooting has reportedly surfaced on social media.

More details are awaited.