Around 15-20 children taken hostage in broad daylight at Mumbai-based studio

Mumbai Hostage News: Around 15 to 20 children were taken hostage in broad daylight at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area, causing panic and prompting a massive police response. The incident took place at RA Studio, where acting classes are held, India Today reported. Shortly after, the police managed to rescue all the children safely.

According to the report, the man who allegedly took the children hostage has been identified as Rohit, who works at the studio and also runs a YouTube channel. For the past four to five days, Rohit had been conducting auditions at the studio premises.

On Thursday morning, i.e., October 30, nearly 100 children arrived for auditions. He allowed nearly 80 kids to leave, taking 15-20 hostage. Meanwhile, several kids were seen peeking outside through the glass window of the first floor of the studio.

Accused arrested by police

In a video message posted by the accused, who identified himself as Rohit Arya, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to have conversations with certain people. Paraphrasing his remarks, he said he did not have huge financial demands. He claimed his demands were “moral” and “ethical.” He said he wanted to ask questions and receive answers.

The accused added that he did not see himself as a terrorist. Urging authorities "not to trigger him", he also warned that any aggressive move could provoke him. Meanwhile, the accused has been held by the police and an investigation is underway into the matter.