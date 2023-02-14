BREAKING: After Delhi, Income Tax survey at BBC's office in Mumbai, Congress says ‘Vinashkale vipreet buddhi’

IT raids at BBC office in Delhi, Mumbai

In a significant development, the Income Tax Department today (Febraury 14) conducted raids at British Broadcasting Service (BBC) offices in Delhi, Mumbai and some other places.

The reason behind the raid is still unclear but according to some reports it is likely that the IT Department may seal some of the offices of London-based company. It is to be noted that the IT Department is calling the action as a 'survey'.

It is learned that the IT Department officers have asked the BBC staff to keep their phones shut during their ‘survey’.

Meanwhile, Congress has reacted to the IT action against BBC with General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh saying,“We are demanding a joint parliamentary Committee probe in the Adani issue, and here the government is after BBC. ‘Vinashkale vipreet buddhi’ (when one’s destruction time is near, one goes against his/her brain or stops using it).”

TMC MP Mohua Moitra has also slammed the Centre for the raid at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai and other places. "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman of SEBI_India," tweeted Mohua.

Meanwhile, BBC is yet to make any official statement on the IT raids at its offices.