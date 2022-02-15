Breaking: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in a road mishap

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.





He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred. His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana’s Sonipat.

A Punjabi actor, filmmaker and activist, Deep Sidhu was born in 1984 in Muktsar. He first achieved success and fame by winning Kingfisher Model Hunt. Sidhu also participated in Grasim Mr India and was adjudged Grasim Mr Personality and Grasim Mr Talented. Making his film debut in 2015 with 'Ramta Jogi', he went on to achieve fame with the 2018 release 'Jora Das Numbria'.