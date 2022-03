The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Punjab Rajya Sabha.

Dr Sandeep Pathak's name has also been suggested.