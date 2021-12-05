Breaking: 7 more Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra, India's total reaches 12

After Maharashtra’s first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected yesterday, seven more cases of the new variant of concern have been reported from the state. Among the seven cases, six patients have been detected with Omicron in Pimpri, while one case comes from Pune. The total Omicron variant tally in Maharashtra stands at 8 now.

The news of the seven new Omicron cases comes a day after a 33-year-old COVID-19 positive South Africa returnee who reached Mumbai via Dubai was detected with the new Omicron variant. The person is a resident of Kalyan-Dombivli.

A 44-year-old Indian-origin woman who is a citizen of Nigeria visited her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad along with her 12 and 18-year-old daughters. She arrived from Nigeria’s Lagos on November 24 to the city adjacent to Pune. The woman and her two daughters were found to be infected with the Omicron variant in genome sequencing.