A special designated court on Tuesday (February 8) pronounced the judgement on the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case against 77 suspects who have been accused of killing 56 people and injuring hundreds of people in the city on July 26, 2008.

As many as 49 accused have been convicted, while 28 have been acquitted.

At least 56 people were killed and over 200 injured in 21 bomb blasts that had hit Ahmedabad city within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008.