Boy, 11, reportedly dies of bird flu at AIIMS Delhi
As per the information, the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2.
Representative image
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Reported by
Pooja Makkar
Source
DNA webdesk
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble the country, an 11-year-old boy died of bird flu or H1N1 in AIIMS, Delhi, sources informed.
According to sources, the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2. He is said to be from outside Delhi.
The hospital staff that came in contact with the boy has been isolated.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)