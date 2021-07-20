Trending#

Boy, 11, reportedly dies of bird flu at AIIMS Delhi

As per the information, the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2.


Jul 20, 2021

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble the country, an 11-year-old boy died of bird flu or H1N1 in AIIMS, Delhi, sources informed.

According to sources, the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2. He is said to be from outside Delhi.

The hospital staff that came in contact with the boy has been isolated.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)