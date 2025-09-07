1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a fire erupted in a 23-story building in Dahisar, Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon, i.e., September 7, India Today reported.

At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a fire erupted in a 23-story building in Dahisar, Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon, i.e., September 7, India Today reported. According to the report, a total of 36 residents were rescued, 19 were admitted to nearby hospitals, and seven others sustained injuries.

According to the Fire Department, cited by India Today, a preliminary investigation found that the fire broke out in the basement due to a malfunctioning electric wire and later spread throughout the building via an electric duct.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.