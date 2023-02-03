Brawl breaks out between passengers at Delhi airport after flight gets delayed for over 2 hours

A scuffle between passengers and airline personnel of a SpiceJet flight headed for Panta occurred in yet another incident involving a flight. The incident happened on Friday morning at the Delhi airport, as the flight's passengers were frustrated by the delay in departure. The SpiceJet flight was delayed by more than two hours, according to the passengers.

The scheduled departure time from Terminal 3 of the airport here was at 7.20 am, according to a passenger on the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) who spoke to PTI. Finally, the flight took off around 10:10 a.m. The passenger claimed that the airline staff had previously stated that the flight had been delayed because of weather issues, but afterward mentioned technical glitches as the cause.

The passenger reported that numerous passengers were upset and engaged in conflict with airline employees at the airport due to the late flight departure. According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the flight was delayed due to a functional problem and has since taken off.

The incident occurred a few days after a SpiceJet flight to Ahmedabad was cancelled after a five-hour delay, leaving passengers disappointed because the airline allegedly didn't issue an official statement explaining the reason for the delay. "SpiceJet flight from Pune to Ahmedabad scheduled to take off at 14.30 yet to take off. The initial delay has been compounded by malfunctioning AC (at 4.22 pm). Finally cancelled. I am returning home after enjoying time at Pune airport for 8 hours," a passenger tweeted.

In the country, 546 technical setbacks were reported by numerous air carriers in 2022, with Indigo airline topping the list with 215 such episodes, based on a report by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). According to government statistics, Indigo Airlines ranked first with 215 of these incidences, followed by Spicejet and Vistara with 143 and 97, respectively. According to the data, Go Air reported seven technical difficulties compared to 64 such incidents reported by Air India (Fleet A).

(With inputs from PTI)